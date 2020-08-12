NC Gov. Cooper to update state response to COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations climb

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in North Carolina ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper's Tuesday afternoon press conference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will address the state's response to a major surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including the possibility of new restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Exact details of Cooper's press briefing, scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, haven't been released but his current executive order expires Friday. That order, which was issued Nov. 23, tightened North Carolina's mask mandate in an effort to get a grasp on the growing cases ahead of Thanksgiving. Since the mandate was put in place, infections have skyrocketed to record highs in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, North Carolina health officials reported 404,032 cases of COVID-19 with 2,373 hospitalizations. The positive rate for COVID-19 testing over the past two weeks is 9.3%.

The mandate extends masking requirements to patrons and employees at various types of locations such as restaurants and retail stores, calling for face coverings in all public indoor settings, even when social distancing is in place.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, announced last week the state expects to receive its first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by next week. That shipment is expected to have about 84,000 doses. Cohen told CNN hospitals will decide who gets the vaccine first, but previously said front-line health care workers will be among the first wave of vaccinations.

On Monday, WCNC Charlotte learned that 11 medical providers will receive the first shipments, including Atrium Health.

“We’re excited to be getting some vaccine,” Dr. Lewis McCurdy, special director of infectious diseases at Atrium Health, said. “I don’t think we’ve been told how many doses we’ll be provided initially.”

While North Carolina awaits its first vaccines, multiple businesses in the Charlotte area have been forced to temporarily close due to the virus. Christopher Moxley, co-owner of the 704 Shop, said his company made the difficult decision to shut down during the busiest time of the year to protect employees.

"The worst thing that is, you know, one of our employees, you know, gets sick with COVID as a result of being in the store,” Moxley said. “And then there's the logistical concerns of having to deal with that, right?"