Here's how high school athletics programs are managing COVID-19 restrictions

FORT MILL, S.C. — Charlotte-area high school athletes are already participating in summer workouts, despite increasing cases of coronavirus across the Carolinas.

Within a week of returning, Fort Mill High School shut down football workouts because of a positive test within the program. Lincoln County high school athletes also returned last week, and to this point, they say they’re coronavirus free. CMS is targeting July 6 for a return.

“This summer is a completely different look to our high school athletics,” Fort Mill School District spokesman Joe Burke said. “Every athlete when they come to practice daily receives a temperature screen and a symptom screen.”

Burke says the district is following the protocols as recommended by the South Carolina High School League. In addition to screenings, they’re limiting groups to nine athletes and one coach, and encouraging social distancing whenever possible.

“Our coaches are wearing masks full time and following the high school league guidelines our players are asked to wear masks while not participating in drills,” Burke said.

With someone involved with the program testing positive, the second part of the plan is already in action.

“We contact trace anyone who could have had close contact with a person who had a positive test,” Burke said.

Those people potentially exposed are directly alerted. It’s made possible by the 10-person groups organized and tracked by the district. On top of that, Fort Mill High School still canceled football workouts for the rest of the week.

“This is a little bit of a return to normalcy for our students so we want to make this a safe and healthy environment as best we can for everyone involved,” Burke said.

Right now the plan is for Fort Mill High school football to return to workouts next week, barring any additional transmission of the virus.