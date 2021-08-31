Iredell-Statesville school board to hold emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss masks

At least two middle schools will require masks after the school board unanimously voted to keep masks optional this year.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss masks after three schools in the district moved to make face coverings mandatory due to rising COVID-19 and quarantine numbers.

East Iredell Middle School and North Iredell Middle School posted on Facebook this week to announce that masks will be mandatory for at least two weeks to help reduce the number of students who must quarantine. East Iredell Middle said masks will be required until Sept. 10 for all staff and students. North Iredell's requirement took effect Tuesday, Aug. 31, and will run for at least two weeks. Lakeshore Elementary also will require masks after a positive case was identified at the school.

The schools are also encouraging parents that if their child has any COVID-19 symptoms to keep them home as a precaution. If a child tests positive for the virus, parents are asked to call the school's nursing staff so they can begin contact tracing.

In July, the ISS board unanimously voted to keep masks optional during a previous emergency meeting. That vote came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended masks be worn by everyone indoors, even if they're fully vaccinated. Under the policy, some situations would make masks mandatory, including a COVID-19 cluster in a school.

According to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker, all 100 North Carolina counties have high community transmission. Iredell County's latest positivity rate was 14.87% with 968 active cases. The CDC reports that 45.9% of eligible adults in Iredell County are fully vaccinated.

Parents at Lakeshore Elementary said it was less than four hours into the first day when they were notified about a positive case in a first-grade class.

"They sent him to school awaiting COVID results without a mask," Winchester said. "Parents can't be trusted to make good decisions, so again leadership has to mandate that these things happen."

One mom started a petition asking to require masks after her daughter's hospitalization with COVID-19 last November. Iredell-Statesville Schools said a survey of parents and staff showed that 52% wanted masks to remain optional, while 47% of those surveyed wanted a mask mandate.

"I think making a decision off a survey, respectfully, is not a way to lead appropriately," said parent Jason Winchester.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders have strongly encouraged masks in schools but haven't issued a mandate. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the recommendation was made because most school-aged children are too young to be vaccinated at this time.

Indira Eskieva will have a full report on Tuesday's board meeting in Iredell County. That report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 5 p.m.

