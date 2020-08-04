CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Model projects North Carolina's coronavirus peak could be about a week away

According to a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations (IHME), North Carolina is expected to see the peak of COVID-19 on April 15. That's 12 days earlier than this same model predicted last week. Currently, there are about 5,700 combined cases in North Carolina and South Carolina.

There's even better news: The model now projects fewer people will get sick from the virus in the area. Charlotte leaders said Tuesday this is because social distancing measures are flattening the curve.

US expected to reach 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The U.S. will likely reach 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total confirmed cases as of midnight ET Wednesday morning was 399,081, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,895 deaths, an increase of more than 1,900 that JHU reported the same time a day before. There have been 22,224 recoveries.

For perspective, the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 20, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. It took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases on March 27. Five days later, the U.S. had 200,000 cases on April 1. It took three more days to reach 300,000 on April 4. Four days later, its expected to reach 400,000.

Worldwide, JHU reports 1.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 82,119 deaths and 301,130 recoveries.

