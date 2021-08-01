WATCH: NC health officials to update COVID-19 situation statewide

North Carolina reported 10,028 COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the second straight day with at least 10,000 new infections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials reported another bump in COVID-19 Friday, marking the second straight day with at least 10,000 new cases.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 10,028 cases on Friday. The two-week positivity rate also climbed to 14%. Hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus remain at record highs with 3,960 people being treated for COVID-19 statewide.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for DHHS, is scheduled to provide an update on the state's metrics at 1 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper's modified stay-at-home order will be extended for three more weeks starting at 5 p.m. Cohen will also be joined by Mike Sprayberry, director of NC Emergency Management.

"With hospitals feeling the strain and more people sick, there has never been a more important time to take this seriously," Cooper said Wednesday.

Cohen said earlier this week that 96 of the state's 100 counties are in the orange or red zone for community spread of the virus. Cohen said the amount of coronavirus in the state is "alarming."

Nationwide, the virus continues to spread rapidly. The United States recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the most coronavirus deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

The top three highest days of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have all taken place this week, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Back-to-back days of 10K #COVID19 cases in #NC. Positivity rate rises to 14%. We remain at a hospitalization high w/just shy of 4K patients reported. In a rarity, there is no change in the total patient count from overnight. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/E6mLq7pxZZ — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 8, 2021