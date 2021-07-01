North Carolina reports over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in single day for first time

North Carolina set a new record Thursday, with state health officials reporting over 10,000 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after Gov. Roy Cooper extended his modified stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, North Carolina health officials reported a single-day record for new infections.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,398 new cases, marking the first time North Carolina had over 10,000 cases in a single day. Hospitalizations due to the virus are also set a new record, with 3,960 people being treated for COVID-19 statewide.

On Wednesday, Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said 96 of the state's 100 counties are in the orange or red zone for community spread of the virus. Cohen said the amount of coronavirus in the state is "alarming."

"With hospitals feeling the strain and more people sick, there has never been a more important time to take this seriously," Cooper said.

The two-week positivity rate also continues to rise, reaching 13.8% with Thursday's report.

“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position,” Cohen said. “Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”

Vaccinations are still being delivered to members of the general public as part of Phase 1b, which includes all adults age 75 and older, regardless of health conditions or living situations. In Rowan County, people waited nearly two hours in line as almost 500 vaccinations were administered. Cabarrus County also hit their max capacity on the first day of public vaccinations.

North Carolina's modified Stay at Home Order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Additionally, many businesses -- restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores, and more -- have capacity limits and will be required to close by 10 p.m. each night.