NC sees another record high in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

North Carolina health officials reported another new single-day high in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,438 new cases and 2,191 people are hospitalized statewide due to the COVID-19.

NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen released a statement following the data released yesterday, calling the development "worrisome."

"In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000," Cohen said. "We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now."

Statewide there has been a total of 394,990 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 5,543 coronavirus-related deaths.