CHARLOTTE, N.C. — coronavirus coverage
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 11,848 with 430 deaths. State health officials say the percentage of positive tests has gone down to 7% with doubling the number of tests, so the spike in positive cases is expected.
- Cases in South Carolina: 6,757 with 283 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 135 from Sunday. A total of 283 people have died, an increase of 8 from Sunday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 1,740 and 54 deaths — which is up 23 cases and three deaths from Sunday's total count. Saturday, Mecklenburg County had no new coronavirus-related deaths to report. Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director
- How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
- North Carolina stay home order expiration: May 8
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks
Nearly every major U.S. airline is now requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. In addition, non-U.S. airline Air Canada is going a step further and adding pre-boarding temperature checks.
Hawaiian Airlines announced last Friday it was going to start requiring passenger masks starting this coming Friday, May 8. Spirit Airlines announced over the weekend it would begin the requirement on May 11.