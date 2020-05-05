CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates from Monday, May 4, click here.

Key Facts:

Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks

Nearly every major U.S. airline is now requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. In addition, non-U.S. airline Air Canada is going a step further and adding pre-boarding temperature checks.

Hawaiian Airlines announced last Friday it was going to start requiring passenger masks starting this coming Friday, May 8. Spirit Airlines announced over the weekend it would begin the requirement on May 11.