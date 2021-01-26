LIVE: Cohen to update COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan amid short supply

Dr. Mandy Cohen is expected to release detailed guidance for health care providers on distributing COVID-19 vaccines across North Carolina as supplies run low.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is expected to release detailed guidance for COVID-19 vaccine allocations to health care providers across the state Tuesday, as many health care providers are struggling to meet the demand for vaccinations due to limited supply.

Cohen is expected to try to clear up instructions for distributing vaccines, as doses continue to run low in many North Carolina counties. According to state data, North Carolina will only have about 120,000 doses to allocate statewide Wednesday. This comes as demand for the vaccines rises with more adults becoming eligible for shots.

The majority of those 120,000 doses have been committed to mass vaccination clinics, including at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. Atrium Health officials told WCNC Charlotte they hope to administer around 19,000 vaccines at the three-day clinic.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will receive her first dose of the vaccine Tuesday through Novant Health. Novant officials said they haven't canceled any appointments but are struggling with limited supplies of the vaccine. They remain in discussions with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about developing vaccine clinics for underserved communities in Mecklenburg County.

Because of the backlog, many counties are receiving very few or no doses in their county. This has led to health departments and providers putting a pause on new appointments. Lincoln and Stanly counties have stopped taking new appointments, and Mecklenburg County is booked through mid-February. Cleveland County is also booked solid through the week and Rowan County's 300 available appointments for Wednesday were booked within minutes.