NC. Gov. Roy Cooper holding news conference to update COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will provide an update on key metrics and data Tuesday afternoon.

Cooper's update will come after North Carolina's COVID-19 cases are down from the high seen during the week of Aug. 29. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,381 new cases. There are currently 3,464 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to NC DHHS data.

With case numbers down, health experts say hospitals are still at their limit. Dr. David Wohl with UNC Health told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that beds are still nearly full in many hospitals and ICU capacity is maxing out at some facilities, with over 90% of those patients being unvaccinated. Wohl said the vaccine is the best tool to fight the virus.

"We are a big country of 310 million people," Wohl said. "Even if 10% of us remain unvaccinated, that's a lot of folks that could get sick and fill up our hospitals."

NC DHHS data shows 908 patients statewide are in the ICU with COVID-19, down from 955 ICU patients on Sept. 13. As of Tuesday afternoon, 68% of eligible adults have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, with 63% of adults being fully vaccinated.

It's unclear if Cooper or Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for NC DHHS, will address the ongoing discussions between state officials and Union County Public Schools. The Union County school board voted Monday to recognize quarantines in accordance with state law and will require symptomatic and positive students to stay home. The state previously said UCPS had until Friday, Sept. 17 to follow its guidance or face possible legal action. Union County remains one of just a few districts in the state that doesn't have a mask requirement for students and staff.

