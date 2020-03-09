North Carolina gyms, ballroom dance studios prepare to reopen in Phase 2.5

Fitness and Competitive Physical Activity Facilities are allowed to reopen at 30 percent capacity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina gyms and ballroom dance studios are preparing to reopen as the state moves into Phase 2.5 at 5 p.m. Friday.

Erica Millarc, the owner of Midtown Ballroom, has been waiting for this day for nearly six months. The ballroom hasn’t been able to host classes as usual, with a few one-on-one lessons and some outdoor instruction.

"Everybody's been missing being able to workout and being able to work on their health,” Millarc said. “We work with a lot of people who are a little bit older, so it's definitely been something they've been missing."

Millarc said the studio teaches all styles of ballroom dance, and she is excited to be able to have people back inside to learn the art.

The business is adding temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the door, Millarc said. Masks are available, but it will be up to each student if they choose to wear them, which is line with North Carolina’s Executive Order for fitness facilities that do not require people to wear face coverings when strenuously exercising.

“We're happy to wear masks full-on, and you know, if a client says to us, 'Listen, I really don't want to dance this entire quick step in a mask,' you know, we understand that as well,” Millarc added.

The ballroom is restricted to 30 percent of its 290 capacity limit, but Millarc doesn’t anticipate coming close that with 10 instructors and 10 students most of the time.

"I think we're just excited our, all of our instructors be able to come back in and all of us, you know, working together,” she said. “That's really our main goal, to just have that comradery again."

Gyms are also allowed to reopen in Phase 2.5 at 30 percent capacity.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced plans to reopen indoor fitness facilities at the following locations on Sept. 5: Brace Family, Dowd, Harris, Keith Family, Lake Norman, Lowe’s, McCrorey, Morrison and Stratford Richardson YMCAs. Hours and offerings will vary by branch.

“We have not stopped smiling since,” said Ben Pinegar, executive director for the Brace Family YMCA. “We are so excited by Governor Cooper's announcement. We can't wait to open back indoors."

In June, the Y began offering outdoor fitness, group exercise classes, and indoor and outdoor pool availability at select branches.

"I don't think a single day went by where a member wouldn't call us or drive up to our outdoor tent or send us an email wondering when we could come back indoors and please call them as soon as they were able to come back indoors,” Pinegar said.

Now, the Brace Family YMCA will reopen its indoor fitness facility at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Floor decals and signs are in place to show which machines are open to keep people spaced out six feet apart.

There will be temperature checks, and masks will need to be worn unless a person is strenuously exercising. Staff will also be working to clean and sanitize the space frequently.

"We've always had a stringent level of cleaning in our operation,” Pinegar said. “It's only going to get greater. Members will see us cleaning like never before."

According to a release, the Y has seen a 40 percent decline in revenue due to a more than 50 percent decline in membership and program fees since its March closure. As a large non-profit, YMCA of Greater Charlotte did not qualify for Paycheck Protection Program loans and had a reduction of 12.5 percent of its full-time staff. Membership and programs make up nearly 90 percent of the Y’s revenue and the organization currently anticipates a budgeted revenue shortfall of $40 million this year.

Reopening indoor fitness facilities is one way the YMCA hopes to bounce back by showing that people can break a sweat safely.