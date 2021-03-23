NC Gov. Cooper could ease more COVID-19 restrictions

As North Carolina's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, Gov. Roy Cooper may lift more restrictions on businesses statewide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics continuing their downward trend, Gov. Roy Cooper could announce more restrictions will be lifted from businesses statewide.

Cooper has repeatedly said if the metrics move in the right direction, he'd loosen those restrictions.

The governor's current executive order expires Friday, March 26. Under those rules, restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, the nightly curfew was removed entirely, and bars and entertainment venues are capped at 30% capacity. People are still required to wear masks when they leave their homes.

At the time he announced the current executive order, Cooper said the action was a "show of confidence and trust," but urged everyone to remain cautions against the spread of COVID-19.

Cooper and members of the North Carolina COVID-19 task force will speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said there are signs Cooper could very well ease restrictions.

"I would not be surprised if our numbers continue to go in the right direction and we don't see some more opening up from the governor," Harris said.

Since that time, Cooper and other North Carolina lawmakers announced a bill that requires all public schools to offer some in-person learning for middle and high school students and full-time in-person classes for elementary kids.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will discuss a recommendation from superintendent Earnest Winston to bring older kids into the classroom four days per week.

The CDC also recently changed its guidelines, now saying students can safely sit three feet apart instead of six feet. Masks and handwashing are still required.