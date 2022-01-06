NC students most likely to be exposed to COVID-19 during lunch period, study finds

Researchers found that 92% of COVID-19 exposure in North Carolina schools happened when students were allowed to remove their masks indoors.

The study found that kids were most likely to be exposed to COVID-19 during lunch when students were allowed to be near others indoors without their masks. Researchers found 92% of exposures involved "unmasked close contact," with 39% happening during lunch and 13% being traced to athletics. However, athletic exposures accounted for 50% of positive tests during the study.

In total, 367 students participated in the study. Researchers found zero cases of transmission from a study participant to another student or staff member.

The study found that North Carolina's "test-to-stay" approach for COVID-19 exposure in schools saved 1,628 days of in-person learning, with participating students using 136 days of quarantine compared to an expected 1,764 days.