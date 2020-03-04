CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 2,041, with 16 deaths

2,041, with 16 deaths Cases in South Carolina: 1,554 , with 31 deaths

1,554 , with 31 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 533, with 3 deaths

533, with 3 deaths New research suggests COVID-19 may spread easier than once thought

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 passed 6,000 early Friday morning, an increase of approximately 2,000 in the span of about 48 hours. That's according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than 1/4 of those are in New York City.

The U.S. passed 4,000 early Wednesday morning. Before midnight Wednesday, it passed 5,000. The total reached 6,053 just before 1 a.m. ET Friday. The U.S. has 245,540 cases as of midnight ET Friday morning and more than 9,100 recoveries.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment benefits in the Carolinas

RELATED: Third coronavirus patient dies in Mecklenburg County

Friday, April 3

Charlotte field hospital being planned to treat coronavirus patients

Atruim and Novant Health systems have asked Mecklenburg County and its’ partners to build a field hospital to treat as many as 3,000 additional COVID-19 coronavirus patients during the anticipated surge of the virus.

In the letter, the hospital system leaders propose University of North Carolina at Charlotte as a possible location.

While UNCC has not been confirmed as the final location, UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois announced Thursday that it may become necessary for Holshouser, Hunt, Laurel, Levine, Sanford and Scott Halls to be opened for support of the county and state’s plans to protect the health and safety of the community.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll passes 6,000; Costco customer limits begin

RELATED: 'In my blood, there may be answers': COVID-19 survivor among first to donate blood