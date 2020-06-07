High-grade HVAC filters could help slow spread of COVID-19

Scientists say high quality filters could help pull droplets of COVID-19 from the air, helping to slow the spread of coronavirus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As scientists learn more about COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, experts agree that a high quality air conditioning filter could be one of the best ways to stop the spread of the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that shopping malls in the state would not be allowed to reopen unless they have an air filtration system that can filter out COVID-19. That's because some experts now agree the virus has become aerosolized, meaning it hangs around in particles in the air, possibly for hours.

One solution is better ventilation. High-grade HEPA filters are recommended to filter out COVID-19 droplets, but those only work in heavy duty air conditioning systems and probably couldn't be used in the average American home. Instead, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends people buy the highest quality filter they can for their AC system. The EPA also says to run the fan on your system because it will push the air through your filter.