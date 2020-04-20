CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates from Sunday, April 19, click here

Key Facts:

There were more than 759,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4 a.m. ET on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 40,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 70,000 recoveries. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been 2.4 million cases and 165,000 deaths.

South Carolina beaches expected to reopen this week

Sen. Stephen Goldfinch posted on his Facebook page that public access to beaches will reopen this week and there are reports that Gov. Henry McMaster could reopen some retail stores, as well.

Last week, McMaster reopened boat ramps and said "the end is in sight" when discussing his plan to get the state back up and running at full capacity.

In North Carolina, some beaches have reopened to the public, including Surf City. The mayor is encouraging those who do visit the beach to keep at least six feet between themselves and other people.

