There were more than 735,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 6 a.m. EDT Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 39,000 deaths in the U.S. and 66,000 recoveries. More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.3 million cases, 161,000 deaths and 599,000 recoveries.

Billy Graham Library reopening outdoor grounds 'for prayer and reflection'

The Billy Graham Library facilities are still closed, but the outdoor Memorial Prayer Garden will be open for "prayer and reflection" starting Monday, April 20.

The garden will be open each week Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sundays.

Billy Graham Library says they have added hand sanitizing stations outside, and they are limiting the number of people on the property to 20. If any staff or volunteer interacts with guests, they will wear protective gear.

"While we encourage those who wish to visit for prayer and reflection in our prayer garden to come, we also ask that guests be sensitive to their own health situation and stay home if they are in a high-risk demographic and/or if there is a chance they will infect others with the flu, coronavirus or other illnesses," Billy Graham Library said on its website.

Billy Graham Library Beginning on Monday, April 20, The Billy Graham Library grounds will... be made available to the public for those who wish to visit our outdoor Memorial Prayer Garden for prayer and reflection. Precautionary measures are being implemented to assure social distancing standards are maintained.

South Carolina could be reopening beaches next week

A South Carolina state senator said public access to beaches will reopen next week.

Sen. Stephen Goldfinch posted the information on his Facebook page Saturday afternoon. The Charleston Post & Courier also reports that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will take that action next week, and also is considering reopening retail stores.

Governor McMaster has not made an official comment on the matter, however.

