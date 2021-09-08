Special Education staff member in Lancaster County dies from COVID-19 complications

A South Middle School special education staff member has died from COVID-19 complications.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A South Middle School special education staff member has died following complications from COVID-19, the Lancaster County School district confirms.

Back in late August, the School District Board of Trustees voted to provide a 10-day quarantine option for students who may have been exposed to COVID-19, allowing them to return to the classroom sooner than 14 days.

If no symptoms have shown up during the first 10 days of quarantine, students can return to school on the 11th day, but they must wear a mask for the remaining days of the 14-day quarantine period in all school district facilities and events. They must also follow physical distancing guidelines and continue to daily monitor symptoms. If symptoms develop, they must notify the school.

The board also discussed a proposed virtual option for students.

Lancaster County School Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps previously defended the school district saying the district is working to follow CDC guidelines, but full capacity classrooms make it difficult to keep students apart.

