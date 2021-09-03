Bank of America Stadium COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens

Atrium said they plan to vaccinate up to 14,000 people at the 3-day clinic in Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of front-line essential workers will get their COVID-19 vaccination this week at Atrium Health's clinic inside Bank of America Stadium.

Atrium teamed with Honeywell and Tepper Sports and Entertainment to host the three-day clinic at the Carolina Panthers' home stadium. This is the second mass clinic at the stadium, as several major sporting venues across the Charlotte area have hosted clinics.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still appointments available starting as early as Wednesday, March 10. Atrium said they plan to vaccinate as many as 14,000 people over the course of three days. Click here for information on how to book your appointment.

The clinic is open to all eligible people in Groups 1, 2, and 3, and you don't have to be an existing Atrium Health patient to receive your vaccine. Last week, North Carolina moved into Group 3, which includes grocery store workers, first responders, postal workers and almost everyone in the food service industry. Group 3 is specifically for people who do their jobs on-site with no option to work remotely from home.

For people unable to secure an appointment for the clinic have another option this weekend. Atrium will host a weekend vaccination event at Johnson C. Smith University, administering doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.