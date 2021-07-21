Will NC students wear masks in schools? We could get guidance on that today

"It's much more disruptive to have an outbreak of 100 kids with COVID-19 in a school than it is to wear a mask," Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents, you could finally get an idea of what your child's school year will look like. New guidance for masks inside North Carolina schools could be coming as Governor Cooper is set to speak Wednesday afternoon.

As the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold in the U.S., now making up 83% of all cases—concern is growing how it will impact the upcoming school year.

"We continue to recommend that schools implement layered prevention strategies to protect those who are not fully vaccinated and encourage vaccination for those who are eligible," the CDC director said. "Masks continue to be a critical part of these layered prevention strategies."

Current guidance for North Carolina schools says masks are required to be worn by all staff and students ages five and older.

The CDC says vaccinated kids don't need to wear a mask while in the classroom. While The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended this week that every child mask up.

"It's much more disruptive to have an outbreak of 100 kids with COVID-19 in a school than it is to wear a mask," Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. "It just is. I think kids can go in person but I think masks make a lot of sense"

Several local school districts have already decided to make masks optional, leaving parents to decide what is best for their child.

"School districts, some will say hey it is optional and parents will have to make the call," Priest said. "They're increasing the likelihood their kid can get through the school year in person if that child is masked."

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts