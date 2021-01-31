Atrium Health opens new appointments for vaccines at Bank of America Stadium clinic

Atrium said it originally planned to vaccinate just under 20,000 people over the weekend, but due to increased efficiency, more appointments were made available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Atrium Health's mass vaccine clinic at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

The clinic began Friday and will last into Sunday. Atrium said they originally planned to vaccinate just under 20,000 people, but due to "increased efficiency" more appointments were opened for eligible patients to be vaccinated Sunday.

By mid-afternoon Friday, roughly 2,400 people got vaccinated at the stadium with 80% of patients parking and walking up to the stadium gates while the remaining 20% used the drive-thru option.

Roshni Gajjar got her vaccine Saturday afternoon and she said it was an efficient process.

"I feel great! I feel much safer now," Gajjar said. "I know it's not safe still. I'm going to have my mask. I'm going to wash my hands, but I feel great."

MORE GREAT NEWS: We have new open spots for Sunday’s mass vaccination at @BofAstadium for those who qualify.



Appointments continue to be required. Go here for vaccination details including how to sign up to get vaccinated: https://t.co/8oU81P4JyG pic.twitter.com/YHGtZeelQh — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) January 31, 2021

There continues to be heavy traffic around the stadium around Mint, Stonewall and Graham Streets.

Mint Street in front of the stadium remains shut off to cars and pedestrians not going to the clinic.

The clinic opened one day after South Carolina officials announced the first two known cases of the South African COVID-19 variant were detected there. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she's confident that variant is also in the Charlotte area, it just hasn't been detected yet.