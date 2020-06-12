Doctors are concerned how COVID-19 may impact those with diabetes

While doctors say it's not clear that those with diabetes are at greater risk for contracting COVID-19, they may face more severe illness if they do get the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As everyone learns more about COVID-19 we are getting a clearer picture of who is more at risk of severe illness if they get the virus.

According to the CDC people with diabetes are on the list of those at risk.

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes according to the CDC.

Doctors are particularly concerned about this population when it comes to COVID-19.

"It has been shown that maybe patients with diabetes may have kidney issues and also lung issues and it just continues to compound their risk for COVID-19 and worse outcomes," said Dr. Cecilia Lansang, MD, MPH of Cleveland Clinic

And doctors say uncontrolled diabetes weakens the immune system and may lead to complications and more difficult recovery.

But it all depends on how well someone manages their diabetes and if they have other underlying health issues.

Doctors recommend people with diabetes wear a mask, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing, and if possible, work from home to limit exposure.

"I do not think that there are necessarily other precautions that a patient with diabetes has to take, apart from what we discussed, except if there is a way to help them manage their blood sugars at this time, then that would be helpful," said Dr. Lansang.