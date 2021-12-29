Novant Health launches new digital care platform

The new tools are meant to be a one-stop-shop for finding health services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients who are seeking health services now have one place to go for anything they need within the Novant Health system.

The system announced the launch of its Novant Health Now platform, which is poised to act as a one-stop shop for patients seeking answers, experts, support, and real-time health information. The platform also comes with some new tools to help patients find a physician along with a virtual assistant.

"During this pandemic, we have seen tremendous growth in the demand for virtual care, and also in our digital health and engagement capabilities. Novant Health Now streamlines and simplifies this enhanced online journey for patients looking for real-time, personalized health information, recommendations and care," said Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer, Novant Health. "We're thrilled to continue pioneering transformative solutions in the health care industry, which is known for being resistant to change."

Novant Health said the timing is perfect; the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digitization of customer interactions by as much as three years, thus prompting the system to invest in its own in-house capabilities to bring digital tools to life. This has included partnering with Red Ventures in South Carolina and Hyro in New York.

"When our team goes to the drawing board to brainstorm how we meet the changing needs of our patients, we listen to the voice of the consumer and use these data insights to really inform our strategy," said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. "It's not enough to keep up with the trends, we are anticipating these changes and being proactive to ensure our capabilities to deliver the best care. Novant Health Now sets a new industry standard for how health care systems can and should meet rising expectations and increased demand by consumers for digital experiences."

The tools Novant Health Now features include:

Answers Now, allowing people to use voice or text to get immediate answers to care questions. A chatbot, 24/7 hotline, and 24/7 virtual care are part of Answers Now.

Experts Now, allowing patients to find the best physician for them based on their needs and preferences. This includes filters for specialty, availability, distance, language, and gender, along with finding physicians specializing in care for the LGBTQ+ community and transgender healthcare needs.

Access Now, allowing patients to set their own health appointments, access medical records, and read curated health news