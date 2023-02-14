Schools, universities focusing on mental health as new data shows more teens and young adults are struggling

CDC officials said as they get their education, kids also need to be in a safe and supportive environment and connected to resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A huge spotlight is shining on the mental health of kids and young adults. Monday, the CDC put out a new report detailing startling trends related to high school students in America. The bottom line: More young people than ever are experiencing a level of distress that requires action.

Students spend most of their time at school. CDC officials said as they get their education, kids also need to be in a safe and supportive environment and connected to resources. Data shows a growing number of teenagers are struggling with their mental health.

According to the CDC’s youth risk behavior survey, in 2021, 42% of U.S. high school students experienced persistent sadness or helplessness and 10% attempted suicide.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

“Although we have seen worsening trends in mental health for young people over the last 10 years, the levels of poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors reported by teenage girls are now higher than we have ever seen,” Kathleen Ethier with the CDC said.

Research shows levels of depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts are twice as high among teen girls as teen boys.

“These data are hard to hear and should result in action," Dr. Debra Houry, chief medical officer for the CDC said. "As a parent as a teenage girl, I am heartbroken. As a public health leader, I am driven to act."

CDC leadership believes schools must take an active role.

Last school year, Rock Hill Public Schools was the first school district in the area to create a mental health department. On Tuesday night, the mental health director will present the school board with an update on the program.

It’s a challenge at the college level too. On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper announced a $7.7 million investment into mental health services at the college level to continue to build on and sustain initiatives created after a $5 million grant awarded in May of 2021.

It’s coming at a critical time. Over the weekend, a NC State student died by suicide in her dorm. It marks the fifth time a student at NC State has died by suicide since the start of the school year.

NC State is one of the 17 universities on the receiving end of the grant money. UNC Charlotte will also benefit.

UNC system officials said this funding will go toward putting case managers in residential living communities and within academic advising units. Case managers can help support students in distress.

It will also help continue to provide 24/7 tele-mental health services. Every month, more than 250 students use the existing services.

UNC System officials said prevention also needs to be a focus so some of this money will be invested in resiliency training so that students can better recover from trauma or sources of stress.

In 2021, UNC Charlotte got some of the grant money to launch a behavioral health and resiliency training program on campus. This month, there are several upcoming campus events geared towards mental health.

Students at NC State will have a health wellness day on Thursday without classes, and counseling services are available.