StarMed offering new COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised people

Doctors believe it could help protect those who are considered high-risk and who have been living in more strict quarantines for the past two years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed is now offering a new and special shot for immunocompromised people that gives COVID-19 antibodies to those who couldn't create their own after a vaccine.

It's called Evusheld. It's a preventable treatment given to people by two shots in their buttocks, according to Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed.

He said it offers monoclonal antibodies to folks who desperately need them in order to protect them from COVID-19. The protection is expected to last six months, he said.

"Now we have a medication that can hopefully save their lives," he said.

The first seven people got the treatment at StarMed's Tuckaseegee location in west Charlotte.

"It's specifically for those people who, unfortunately, cannot mount a good defense even when they're vaccinated," Dr. Piramzadian said.

Tara McKibben drove roughly two hours to Charlotte in order to receive the treatment.

"If I was able to jump up and down, I would've jumped up and down," she said.

She and her wife have been doing all they can to stay safe since she's McKibben is immunocompromised.

They've stayed at home, only venturing out for essential trips to the grocery store or having dinner with their close friends.

She said the shot will give her the ability to safely get out a little more and do the things she's missed most.

"They have the art bloom show at the North Carolina Museum of Art," she said smiling. "And so, I'd love to go to that. We haven't been to the museum for two years."

She also said she'd like to be able to go to the movie theater again, soon.

"It made me feel a little bit more free," she said.

She noted the process was easy.

StarMed still has more of the treatment to give out, but recipients must qualify for it. No referral is needed. Visit StarMed's website and sign up for the pre-exposure prevention treatment with Evusheld.

StarMed medical professionals will screen potential recipients to make sure they qualify and help them through the process.