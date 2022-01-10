'Please know that we’ve been working around the clock' | StarMed apologizes for delayed results

Roughly 8,000 patients were impacted by the glitch.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte released a statement Monday, addressing the delay that impacted thousands of North and South Carolinian's COVID-19 test results.

Last week, Estramonte told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz that a glitch causing delays in the distribution of COVID-19 test results for some StarMed patients had been resolved. Sáenz reached out to the head of the popular coronavirus testing clinics to seek solutions for WCNC viewers who said they were experiencing extensive delays in receiving test results.

StarMed Healthcare CEO Michael Estramonte Addresses Delayed COVID-19 Test Results in this Open Letter:

While the glitch was resolved, some people still haven't gotten their test results. Estramonte said the issue was identified on Jan. 6 and corrected on Jan. 7, but an additional number of tests were still not available within the standard timeline.

"How about the people who can't go to work until they have a negative test result, which is most of America?" Jessica Mokhiber-Palmer told WCNC Charlotte. "And how about the people with children who are maybe perhaps too young to be vaccinated, and they are trying to parent and isolate themselves from their kids? So for me, it is a frustration but for some people, this is much much more than that."

Estramonte said in a statement released Monday that the company is reaching out directly to patients that were impacted, and is offering people another opportunity to get tested again.

"Please know that we’ve been working around the clock for several weeks processing and reporting test results," Estramonte said in the statement. "No one at StarMed Healthcare is resting and we will continue that pace as long as necessary."