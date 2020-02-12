Half of UNC Charlotte students accused of sexual misconduct actually disciplined

'NOT ALL OUTCOMES ARE GOING TO BE FAIR'

Of UNC Charlotte's 115 internal sexual misconduct investigations since 2012, UNC Charlotte disciplined 58 students connected to those cases, according to the university. Of those 58, campus investigations concluded the actions of merely seven of them involved criminal elements. A recent court ruling paved the way for the release of those disciplinary records, which include the names of seven men, two of which are former athletes.

If a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student is investigated by the university for an alleged sexual misconduct policy violation , there's a 50-50 chance he or she will face discipline, a WCNC Defenders investigation revealed.

"I think people know something bad happened in that room past him just hitting me," she said. "People know the truth. It's not always going to go the way you want to, but I think it's still important to call out these people."

Abbott, meanwhile, was disappointed. However, to this day, she hopes her strength encourages others.

"We never lost faith in him, and the jury did the right thing," he said outside the courthouse following the October 2018 verdict . "The weight of the world (has been) lifted off his shoulder. For a year-and-a-half, 18 months, he's lived with this over his head. Now he can get back to his life."

Eight months after Olsen's expulsion took effect, a jury found him not guilty of the rape charges . Laughrun commended jurors for their decision.

"We didn't feel like it was going to be a fair process," Laughrun explained.

At the time, Olsen chose to not participate in the campus investigation, according to his attorney, George Laughrun.

"I thought that was a good sign," Abbott said of the university's findings connected to her allegations.

While UNC Charlotte confirmed the university allowed Olsen to earn a degree, public records show UNC Charlotte expelled him effective Feb. 1, 2018, for "Sexual Misconduct: Sexual Act without Consent" following a campus investigation.

"I don't think I was fully prepared for what I was going into," the UNCC graduate said from her new home of Savannah, Georgia.

Karah Abbott said the man who violated her is on that list. In 2017, she accused her then-boyfriend, former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen, of rape.

Chapter two : OTHER UNC CHARLOTTE INCIDENTS

University records show victims called out other students too.

Records show UNC Charlotte has suspended or expelled six other students since 2012, including a former baseball player, for sexual contact or sexual acts without consent that met criminal definitions.

According to the university, the preponderance of the evidence in those cases showed the students didn't just violate the policy, but their acts also included criminal elements.

Despite those findings, only one student on the list also has a sexual-related criminal conviction on his record, which likely is the result of victims' reluctance to pursue criminal charges and the higher standard needed to criminally convict someone.

Records show UNC Charlotte suspended Daniel Jarrahi for a year in May 2020 for "Sexual Misconduct: Sexual Act without Consent." That decision followed a December 2019 guilty plea where prosecutors said Jarrahi pleaded guilty to felony indecent liberties with a child related to "sexual activity with an underage girl after communicating with her in a messenger app." As part of his sentence, he's required to register as a sex offender for 30 years, Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Meghan McDonald said. Jarrahi's attorney declined to comment.

While the university has opened 115 student sexual misconduct investigations since 2012, a campus resource video explains formal investigations are the exception.

"Students do not have to proceed with a formal investigation to receive services and support," UNC Charlotte Title IX Coordinator Dr. Michelle Reinken said in the video. "In fact, the vast majority of students who engage with our office do not want their report formally investigated. Instead, they want to discuss the support options available to them."

During the 2019-2020 academic year, for example, the university received 242 reports of sexual misconduct, with roughly 87 involving allegations of sexual misconduct against a student, according to the university. Of the 242 reports, 22 resulted in formal investigations, according to UNC Charlotte. Campus officials said many reports would not result in investigations, because the complainant chose not to move forward with an investigation and/or the alleged perpetrator wasn't specifically named or identified and/or the alleged victim did not respond to the university's repeated attempts at outreach.

According to UNC Charlotte, it's ultimately up to each victim to decide how to move forward. University officials said highly skilled and trained employees use a trauma-informed focus to empower students to decide what's best for them in that moment. Prior to a hearing, university officials can sometimes facilitate a voluntary resolution. If an investigation reaches a hearing, a trained hearing officer determines responsibility and recommends sanctions, which can then be appealed.