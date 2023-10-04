1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near Uptown

Police have not said what led to the shooting at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is under investigation.

Officers were called to West Trade Street and Frazier Avenue for a shots fired call for service on Wednesday evening. One person was then taken from that scene to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not clarified who shot at whom and have not said what led to the shooting. No officers were harmed during the incident. A firearm was found at the scene.

More information is expected to come from CMPD as the investigation continues.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart