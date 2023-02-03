Apple Store at Northlake Mall closes permanently

Apple announced the store was closing on Wednesday. It comes one day after shots were fired outside the mall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Apple announced that as of Wednesday, the Apple store at the Northlake Mall has permanently closed.

Employees from the location will be shifted to work at the Apple Store in the SouthPark area.

Apple states the move is "in preparation for a new store we plan to open in the Charlotte area early next year," though, it comes just one day after the third shooting happened at the Northlake Mall in the span of around two and a half months.

Apple did not previously announce this location would be closing before Wednesday. The company has not directly stated the shootings are the reason behind the move.

On Tuesday, shots were fired outside of Macy's at the Northlake Mall. No injuries were reported. That shooting remains under investigation.

Early in February, a shooting happened inside the mall during an altercation between two people. Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to CMPD.

The most serious of the three shootings happened in December when two people suffered injuries after a fight broke out between multiple people at the mall. A person who engaged in a fight was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries while a bystander was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three people were arrested after this shooting.

