3 hurt in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and a third minor injuries, in a shooting at Northlake Mall Thursday. The suspect is in custody, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously injured in a shooting at Northlake Mall Thursday afternoon, police confirmed. A third person suffered minor injuries trying to escape the commotion.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. An on-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer at the mall heard the gunshots and responded immediately, according to CMPD officials.

A responding officer was able to take one individual, believed connected to the shooting, into custody when the officer encountered the individual outside the mall.

Medic confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries related to the shooting. A third person was also transported for non-life threatening injuries they received while they were trying to evacuate the mall.

CMPD said it is in the early investigative phase. Officers said the situation is stable and there is no active threat at this time.

During a news conference later Thursday, a CMPD spokesperson tried to assure shoppers: while they are safe, they should always stay aware of their surroundings.

An employee at a denim store near Dillard's told WCNC Charlotte they heard gunshots so they locked down their storefront. Police officers are now working to clear the mall, the witness said.

Davion Marsh works in the #Northlake Mall and saw the commotion firsthand. He described people running out in a “stampede.”@wcnc pic.twitter.com/hMvyhiWtSM — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) December 15, 2022

Another mall employee told WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker they saw a "stampede" of shoppers out their store windows.

"I saw people run out of the mall and police run in," Davion Marsh said. "This is not the first time this has happened over here."

The properties housing the mall and surrounding businesses have been the location of violent crimes in the past.

The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day. A Northlake Mall representative said the mall is working with authorities as the investigation continues.

The requirement, which restricted when visitors under the age of 17 could visit without the supervision of an adult aged 21 years of age or older, came around the same time a similar policy was issued at Concord Mills Mall, which had been the site of a deadly shooting that same month.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts