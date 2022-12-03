Brad Panovich picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality

The people have spoken!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Nerve readers have cast their votes for the Best In The Nest for 2022. From the tastiest eateries to the best parks in Charlotte, readers of the city's alternative newspaper made their voices heard about their favorite parts of it.

The newspaper's readers also got to share who they enjoyed seeing on their TV screens, and their top pick is once again WCNC Charlotte's own chief meteorologist Brad Panovich!

Panovich was previously picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality in 2021.

In addition to sharing their favorite parts about Charlotte, readers were also asked about what the city needs. Affordable housing was named twice as both a local issue and a need for Charlotte.

Several local groups, charities, and other personalities were featured by Queen City Nerve readers and contributors as well. Click here for the main article.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts