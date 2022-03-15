Myers Park Presbyterian donates $1 million to help build Habitat townhomes in Charlotte

Habitat for Humanity plans to build more than a dozen affordable townhomes just off W.T. Harris Boulevard, on land donated by the owners of Brooks' Sandwich House.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owners of Brooks' Sandwich House and Myers Park Presbyterian Church are teaming up to build more than a dozen townhomes in east Charlotte to help address the city's affordable housing crisis.

In 2018, one year before Scott Brooks was shot and killed at the beloved NoDa restaurant during an armed robbery, he and his brother David donated a 2-acre tract of land on East Lane Drive, just off W.T. Harris Boulevard, to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region. Habitat drew plans to maximize the use of the property to build 17 affordable townhomes on a lot that would accommodate eight or fewer freestanding single-family homes.

On Tuesday, Myers Park Presbyterian Church announced a $1 million donation to Habitat of the Charlotte Region, with a large portion of the donation being used to develop the Brooks townhomes project. In February, Habitat announced a $500,000 donation from the church's capital campaign.

According to a February news release from Habitat for Humanity, the townhomes will be 100% owner-occupied with affordable mortgages for residents. The zoning was approved by Charlotte City Council in January.

“Expanding access to affordable housing is essential to combat chronic housing insecurity in Charlotte. Myers Park Presbyterian is committed to living out God’s love for our community by collaborating with trusted partners, such as Habitat Charlotte Region. We’re humbled by this opportunity to strengthen and support this project through our relationships and resources,” Patty Arcia, director of outreach at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, said in February.

Ground breaking on the project is scheduled to start in late 2022.