Suspects in killing of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner to face judge

Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples are facing charges in connection with the killing of Scott Brooks during an armed robbery at the popular NoDa business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects accused of killing Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks two years ago are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples are both facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' death on Dec. 9, 2019. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while preparing to open the popular NoDa shop. On Thursday, a judge will consider a possible death penalty for both suspects.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Brooks was confronted by two armed suspects, identified as Connor and Staples, a little before 6 a.m. The restaurant reopened two months later after overwhelming support from the NoDa community.

"They can beat you up, but they can't beat you down," David Brooks, Scott Brooks' twin brother and co-owner of the restaurant, said as he took in the long line of anxiously awaiting patrons.

Terry Connor Jr.

Connor was arrested on March 4, 2020, and served outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He previously served six years in prison for a home invasion where he shot two people.

Connor and Staples are also two of three people who were charged in the killings of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph in January 2020. He was denied bond for Brooks' killing in April of this year.

"Thank heaven [Connor] won't be out on the street anytime soon," Brooks said after the hearing.

Steven Staples

Staples was charged with murder on Nov. 27, 2020, eight months after CMPD took Connor into custody. He was already in jail on other charges and was linked to five homicides over a six-week span across the Charlotte area. Just weeks before Brooks was killed, Staples was released from prison after serving more than 12 years for his role in a robbery.

“It gives me a little bit of assurance that something is going to happen,” Brooks said after Staples' arrest. "And just want to bring a little bit of justice to my brother, and you know, for his wife and family.”

WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne will be in court for both suspects' hearings. His updates will air on WCNC Charlotte News at Noon. For the latest breaking news alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts