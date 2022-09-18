Busy weekend in the Queen City; People say it felt like pre-pandemic

Uptown was packed this weekend with people attending fun events around the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People poured into Uptown this weekend as multiple events happened across the Queen City. It brought out a lot of locals and people from out of town into Charlotte. It was bumper to bumper for the weekend.

People said they were in town for the Elton John concert. Some said they traveled all the way from New York for the show. Aside from the Rocket Man, the Charlotte International Arts Festival spread out across the Queen City.

"This is our opportunity to welcome the world to Charlotte," Tom Gabbard with the Charlotte International Arts Festival said. "To show the world what we have here.”

Gabbard and other organizers said they expected a huge turnout for the inaugural celebration.

Bars and restaurants felt the impact. The French Quarter in Uptown was backed to the brim and people spilled out into the street. Others have made their way to Charlotte for the Presidents Cup which tees off in a few days.

CMPD told WCNC Charlotte, it expects 40,000 people to be on the course.

But all the action isn't normal for the area. One Charlottean said Uptown is normally quiet. When the pandemic policies forced places to close, Uptown took a hit. Norah Holland lives in Uptown and said it's nice to see things finally rebound.

"It looks back to normal finally," Holland said.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts