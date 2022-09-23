Carowinds strictly enforces chaperone policy this weekend

There are new safety policy was placed into effect after a chaotic night at the park’s SCarowinds event last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People had their identifications in-hand and left their bags at-home for Carowinds on Friday night. The evening marked the start of a new chaperone safety policy put into effect after a chaotic night at the park’s SCarowinds event last week.

The new Scarowinds policy requires anyone under 18 years old to be with an adult who is at least 21 years. One chaperone cannot oversee more than four other people.

“Honestly, the chaperone policy, I feel like it kind of makes me feel a little bit better," Parker Smith, a Carowinds guest said.

Smith was with his baseball team: about 12 kids all under 18. There were three chaperones with them due to the new policy change.

"I'm feeling really good about the policy," Rebecca Abernathy, one of the chaperones, said. "I think it was a great decision they made. It's also going to encourage parents to come and do activities with their kids. It just makes it safe for everybody all around."

WCNC's Shamarria Morrison walked with Abernathy to the entrance gate where all adult chaperones were required to scan their IDs before entering the park. People were asked to wait for their chaperones if their supervision was not yet present.

Carowinds had multiple signs posted announcing the new policy. Announcements were also made by staff as guests entered the park.

Guests can not bring bags of any kind, including purses, backpacks, or diaper bags, into the park during SCarowinds hours.

Law enforcement officers and park employees walked the park in clearly visible clothing.