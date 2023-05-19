Why we celebrate Meck Deck Day in Charlotte

The story goes that in 1775, a group of patriots here in Charlotte decided they were fed up, and they declared independence from Great Britain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is Charlotte the birthplace of America?

This all happened a full year before Congress would write the Declaration of Independence.

It's why May 20, 1775, appears across the North Carolina flag still to this day.

But the only problem is that historians say there's no proof the so-called 'Meck Deck' ever existed.

Although, there was a definite anti-British sentiment in Charlotte at the time.

But no one has ever found an actual "Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence" document.

Folks are still looking for it, so the debate continues over if the birthplace of America actually exists.

