Charlotte city council set to vote on UDO proposal on Monday

A vote during Monday's city council meeting will set the course for Charlotte zoning laws.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A regulations ordinance with much debate in the community is up for vote on Monday during Charlotte's city council meeting.

Item 12 on the Charlotte city business meeting agenda concerns the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) that could be used as zoning and development regulations. City leaders will vote on whether to adopt the measure on Monday.

Specifically, some of the items mentioned in the UDO pertain to flood plain regulations, soil erosion control, post-construction stormwater, and obstructions, among others.

However, possibly the most contested part of the UDO relates to a section about zoning laws.

The UDO would lift certain restrictions on single-family home zoning laws, meaning developers could buy up homes and build multi-use duplexes, triplexes or quadruplexes.

Some Charlotte residents spoke out against the ordinance at a public forum on the topic in July and are worried these changes could lead to gentrification and higher housing costs.

Others are in favor of the UDO and believe it could help curb the housing shortage.

The UDO was developed in line with Charlotte's 2040 plan, which passed through the Charlotte city council in 2021. Charlotte's 2040 plan makes note of the exponential growth the city is set to see in the next two decades.

Another topic of the UDO concerning some residents is the regulations aimed at protecting Charlotte's tree canopy. The UDO calls on requirements for developers to include a certain percentage of greenery when they construct properties. While the plan is designed to help trees, some are worried it's not enough.