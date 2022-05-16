Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Angela Starnes worked with CMPD's homicide unit.

"I am devastated today to learn CMPD Officer Angela Starnes passed away unexpectedly at her home," Jennings wrote on Twitter. "Please keep Ofc. Starnes’ family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time."

CMPD personnel will be wearing mourning bands in her honor, according to Jennings.

"Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good nature will be missed dearly," Jennings said.

The cause of death was not publically released.

Information regarding a funeral for Starnes was not yet available.

In 2018, CMPD highlighted Starnes for an act of kindness. Starnes was vacationing at the beach when another woman went missing.

"It says a lot about someone that they'll drop what they are doing even on vacation to help someone else without us even having to ask for help," a friend of the missing woman later wrote in a letter sent to Starnes. "We're all very thankful to her for helping us, such a wonderful person!"

A Gastonia woman whose friend got lost on the beach during a vacation a few weeks ago took the time to write CMPD a note... Posted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday, August 10, 2018

