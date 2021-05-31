Charlotte police see 27% increase in shootings into occupied homes, cars in 2021

Charlotte police say both adults and children have been hit, including a college student who died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 21-year-old Sherilyn "Alicia" Drew was described by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as a bright student approaching the end of her studies at Georgia State University. She taught herself American Sign Language, Korean, and German, and was just one year away from earning her degree in biology. She visited her family's home in Charlotte for one last summer away from school this year.

But on May 31, 2021, her life was cut short.

CMPD says Drew was shot and killed by suspects who pulled into the driveway of her family's home that night, opening fire into the home. Her family is desperate for information, and Crime Stoppers has even offered a reward for information in the case. But police say her case isn't the only one they're investigating, and similar crimes are already on the rise in 2021.

During a press briefing Wednesday, CMPD announced they were seeing an upward trend in cases where shots were fired into occupied homes and cars. As of now, 499 such cases have been reported, which CMPD says is a 27% increase from 2020. Just like Drew, adults and even children have been hit by bullets, and several have died.

CMPD highlighted seven cases that saw arrests made, saying officers cleared them by gathering evidence and getting information from the public. In one such case, officers say a suspect shot into a car with four children and two adults inside; the youngest child was just one year old, who was struck by the gunfire. Another case saw a shooting posted on social media where two women shot into a car occupied by three people, including a 3-year-old child. And still, another case saw an apartment fired into during a dispute in the complex's parking lot.

THREAD: CMPD is seeing a 27% increase in shooting into occupied dwellings (SIOD) and shooting into occupied vehicles (SIOV). CMPD’s North Division has had several cases where, through collaborative police work, they were able to make arrests. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 7, 2021