Charlotte Preparatory School resuming summer camp after 3-alarm fire

The school confirmed camp will be held across the street at St. Stephen United Methodist Church for the rest of the summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two weeks after a three-alarm fire destroyed a building on the campus of a southeast Charlotte school, the school announced its plans to resume summer camp.

The head of the school sent an update to parents outlining the school's plans to move forward.

The school confirmed camp will be held across the street at St. Stephen United Methodist Church for the rest of the summer. The early school camp will resume on Wednesday, July 12, and Camp Prep resumes on Monday, July 17.

Head of School Chris Marblo said the school reserved modular classrooms and office space that can accommodate those who lost classrooms in the fire. Marblo also said the school was assured permitting for the installation of those units would be "fast-tracked" and that more updates would follow as available.

It took a team of over 60 firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials said the fire caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage -- officials also said no one was hurt during the fire.

"Thank you again for all of your support and understanding," Marblo said in the update to families. "The shock of the fire is receding, and we are completely focused on tending to the many tasks that need to be completed before the new school year. We are truly #OnePrepStrong!"