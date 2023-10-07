Charlotte Preparatory School resuming summer camp after 3-alarm fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two weeks after a three-alarm fire destroyed a building on the campus of a southeast Charlotte school, the school announced its plans to resume summer camp.
The head of the school sent an update to parents outlining the school's plans to move forward.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Half of my childhood just burned down' | Families visit remnants of building after three-alarm fire
The school confirmed camp will be held across the street at St. Stephen United Methodist Church for the rest of the summer. The early school camp will resume on Wednesday, July 12, and Camp Prep resumes on Monday, July 17.
Head of School Chris Marblo said the school reserved modular classrooms and office space that can accommodate those who lost classrooms in the fire. Marblo also said the school was assured permitting for the installation of those units would be "fast-tracked" and that more updates would follow as available.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
It took a team of over 60 firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials said the fire caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage -- officials also said no one was hurt during the fire.
"Thank you again for all of your support and understanding," Marblo said in the update to families. "The shock of the fire is receding, and we are completely focused on tending to the many tasks that need to be completed before the new school year. We are truly #OnePrepStrong!"
Those interested in donating or volunteering to help the school rebuild can sign up or donate through Charlotte Prep's website.