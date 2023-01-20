Charlotte restaurant week is underway and there is no shortage of options

The event runs through Jan. 29 and over 90 restaurants are participating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte restaurant week, better known as Queen's Feast, is now underway.

From Jan. 20-29, over 90 restaurants from 9 counties in and around Charlotte will be participating in the event.

Charlotte restaurant week is taking place as inflation continues to hit the food industry and restaurants are still recovering from pandemic losses. Local businesses are hopeful Queen's Feast could help their bottom line.

“It gives us a chance to bring in people who may not come here,” said Timothy Groody, the executive chef at Napa on Providence.



Napa on Providence provides customers with a 'taste of Napa Valley'. It's just one of the many different restaurants participating in this year's Queen's Feast.

"They’re getting the coveted trial businesses, restaurant tours say they get 75% new faces during Queen's Feast, so if they’re able to convert trial visits, they grow their business," said Queen’s Feast founder, Bruce Hensley.

Growing business is crucial now, as the restaurant industry is hurting.

Increasing food costs, combined with supply chain distribution issues and worker shortages are forcing businesses to adapt and find creative ways to survive and grow.

“It’s a concern as we move forward in 2023, we're going to have to keep our eyes on things and roll with the punches,” said Kim Hemsley, the general manager at Napa on Providence.



If you're dining out for Queen's Feast, a three-course meal ranges from $30 to $45 per person, depending on the restaurant.

Some tips to ensure that everyone has a pleasant experience during restaurant week are to make reservations, be polite to staff members, tip generously and get creative.



“I would try something you wouldn’t normally try, try to have fun with it,” Groody said.

