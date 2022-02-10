Uptown street near Bank of America Stadium gets new name

Charlotte's legacy commission was appointed to rename several streets with names honoring Confederate soldiers and white supremacists.

There are only two streets in Charlotte left to be renamed: Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street. Residents and business owners in those areas are currently submitting new name suggestions to the legacy commission. A final vote will allow people in those areas to select their top three names to determine which names will become effective in May and June of 2022.

Morrison Boulevard in SouthPark will become Carnegie Boulevard, effective March 31, 2022. The current Carnegie Boulevard will be extended to replace Morrison Boulevard.

City officials said four noncontinuous sections of East Hill Street and West Hill Street will be renamed on March 18.

West Hill Street between McNinch Street and South Cedar Street will become Westmere Avenue. West Hill Street between South Cedar Street and Eldridge Street will be renamed Stadium View Drive.

East Hill Street at Royal Court will be renamed Civil Street.

East Hill Street between South Church Street and South College Street in Uptown will be renamed Good Samarity Way, honoring Good Samaritan Hospital. Built in 1891, Good Samaritan Hospital was the first private hospital in North Carolina to provide services to Black patients. The building was ultimately demolished to make room for what is now Bank of America Stadium.

To suggest a new name for a street, click here. Residents can also call 311 or email legacy@charlottenc.gov.

