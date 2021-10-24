Charlotte Water repairing water main break near Uptown

According to Charlotte Water, residents along South Tryon Street near Third Street are going to experience low-to-no water pressure for at least three hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water tweeted Sunday morning that it is repairing a water main break near Uptown Charlotte.

Crews are working to repair a broken water main under South Tryon Street near East Third Street, Charlotte Water said.

According to Charlotte Water, customers along East Third Street near South Tryon Street and South College Street are going to experience low-to-no water pressure for at least three hours.

Charlotte Water provided an update on the situation around 9:43 a.m. stating crews have isolated the outage to only affect customers in the 300 block of South Tryon Street and that other customers nearby should see water pressure back to normal.

Update: Crews have isolated the water outage to only affect customers in the 300 block of South Tryon Street. Other customers nearby should see water pressure back to normal. Run cold water first until clear. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 24, 2021

Customers should run cold water first until it runs clear.

Charlotte Water said all lanes of traffic along South Tryon Street from East Third Street to East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are closed for emergency water pipe repair. Drivers should use South College Street or South Church Street as alternate routes.

Charlotte Water said it received a report of a leak near 401 South Tryon Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. By 10 p.m. crews concluded that the leak was coming from a service line near 301 South Tryon Street.

Sunday's incident comes roughly a week after a major water break impacted residents across the Charlotte area.