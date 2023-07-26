'It could’ve been me' | Charlotteans express concern about speeding drivers after deadly crash near Charlotte Motor Speedway

People living a short distance from Charlotte Motor Speedway say they’re frustrated with drivers speeding near their neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a northeast Charlotte neighborhood said they’re tired of Highway 29 being treated like a drag strip by speeding drivers.

Martha Lee has lived on Caprington Avenue and off US 29, which is also called North Tryon Street, for almost 20 years and said the need for speed is just one of her concerns.

“You can hear from the road, from 29, it sounds like drag races are going on,” Lee said. The neighborhood is just over a mile south of the actual drag strips at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The safety of turning into the neighborhood is another worry resident Serge Kalyuzhnyy shares.

“You’re always a little nervous,” Kalyuzhnyy said. “If you don’t see anybody you try to go as fast as you can just to get out and not take your time, ‘cause you can’t.”

WCNC Charlotte went in search of answers and requested crash data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD). WCNC Charlotte found six crashes at North Tryon and Caprington Avenue over the past year. The latest crash was in July.

In that crash, police found 70-year-old Sandra Miller was trying to make a turn when she was hit and killed by a stolen vehicle being driven at a high speed. Then, investigators said, the people who hit her fled the crash.

“It really is heartbreaking to me,” Lee said, “and the most heartbreaking thing about it is that it could’ve been me. I know that it could’ve been me.”

Residents said a new traffic signal may help, but, after waiting for months, they’re not sure when it’ll finally be activated.

In a statement to WCNC Charlotte, city councilwoman Reneé Johnson expressed sympathy for the family of the woman who died. She added that efforts are underway to get the traffic light working.

“Whenever a life is taken in our community, it is devastating for all of us,” Johnson said in the statement. “My prayers are with the victim’s family during this time of grief. I understand that there may be extenuating circumstances related to this particular incident and I want to respect the on-going investigation. The new traffic signal is being funded by a developer and is anticipated to be functioning by early fall.”

A new senior living facility is being developed just across the street from the intersection where the crashes have happened. Caprington Avenue residents who spoke to WCNC Charlotte are also concerned the new facility could add to traffic concerns.

As the investigation into the death of Miller continues, police said they’re still searching for the people involved.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call CMPD. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.