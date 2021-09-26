Child pornography suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in police station parking lot

Police identified the victim as Tracy Allen Knight who was previously charged with three counts of third-degree child exploitation on Friday, Sept. 24.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police said a man died of a self-inflict gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Statesville Police Department.

Officers said they saw a vehicle in the parking lot with the driver slumped over the steering wheel.

EMS responded to the report and declared the man deceased, according to police.

Police identified the victim as Tracy Allen Knight who was previously charged with three counts of third-degree child exploitation on Friday, Sept. 24.

MEDIA RELEASE INCIDENT: CHILD PORNOGRAPHY DATE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, 2021 NARRATIVE: On... Posted by City of Statesville on Friday, September 24, 2021