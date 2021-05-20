City of Charlotte presents new draft of Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan

The plan incorporates input from thousands of Charlotte residents collected during the past three years at events and forums held throughout the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte presented a new recommended draft of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan Thursday afternoon.

The draft is available online at cltfuture2040.com.

The plan incorporates input from thousands of Charlotte residents collected during the past three years at events and forums held throughout the city. The events, including several town halls hosted by city council members, covered key topics such as single-family zoning and 10-minute neighborhoods as well as the fiscal impacts of the plan.

When asked if the plan won't fuel gentrification and push more people out, Assistant City Manager, Taiwo Jaiyeoba said, "I will not use the word promise, but I will use the word protect."

He added the plan is to protect the integrity of communities.

When asked if @winnerspath can promise that Comp 2040 Plan won't fuel gentrification and push more people out.



"I will not use the word promise, but I will use the word protect," he responded. He added the plan is to protect the integrity of communities @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 20, 2021

Mayor Pro Tem and Chair of the Transportation, Planning and Environment Committee Julie Eiselt and Assistant City Manager and Director of Planning, Design and Development Department Taiwo Jaiyeoba discussed key revisions to the plan and next steps in the process.

“This plan reflects input from literally thousands of Charlotte residents across our city,” Eiselt said. “Together, we are creating a plan that will guide Charlotte’s development and create a city that fosters opportunity in every neighborhood.”

City seeks continued resident input

Residents will have the opportunity for further input during an upcoming community conversation with planning staff. The live conversation about the recommended draft will allow residents to provide feedback prior to the staff’s presentation of the final draft plan for adoption by City Council.

Interested residents must complete the community conversation sign-up form to participate. Staff will also be taking questions submitted through the Facebook and YouTube video comments.