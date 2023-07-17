The dangers of exercising in the heat

According to the Washington Post, the consequences of a too-hot workout can range from feeling thirsty to death.

Deciding when it is safe to still lace up the sneakers and work is more complicated than you might think. According to the Washington Post, the consequences of a too-hot workout can range from feeling thirsty to death.



But the numbers on the thermometer are not the only thing you should be looking at, when it hits 95 degrees you should think about moving inside. The other big factor is humidity. when there is a lot of moisture in the air, it is harder for your sweat to cool your skin making working out even more dangerous.

So what are the warning signs? According to the experts, you should be on the lookout for a headache, thirst, and muscle weakness.

Also, be aware that some medications can make it harder for your body to regulate temperature.

