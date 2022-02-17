Revenge travel is about to make a comeback

As the COVID-19 situation appears to be calming down, people want to take advantage of the opportunity while it's here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are tired of being cooped up and they're not gonna take it anymore. As a result, industry experts are predicting a surge in "revenge travel."

Let's connect the dots.

Revenge travel is when people rush to book trips and vacations. As the COVID-19 situation appears to be calming down, they want to take advantage of the opportunity while it's here.

The Washington Post reports that travel agents, hotel operators and restaurants have all seen dramatic spikes in demand in the past week.

Pandemic patterns show consumers rush out after each COVID wave, eager to splurge on flights, hotels, amusement parks and other services they've gone without.

So where is everyone going?

They're splurging on Disney vacations, private tours of Hawaii and cruises to Antarctica. Basically anything and everything at this point.

But whether demand remains high depends solely on the course of the pandemic.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts