x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Connect The Dots

Revenge travel is about to make a comeback

As the COVID-19 situation appears to be calming down, people want to take advantage of the opportunity while it's here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are tired of being cooped up and they're not gonna take it anymore. As a result, industry experts are predicting a surge in "revenge travel."

Let's connect the dots

Revenge travel is when people rush to book trips and vacations. As the COVID-19 situation appears to be calming down, they want to take advantage of the opportunity while it's here.

The Washington Post reports that travel agents, hotel operators and restaurants have all seen dramatic spikes in demand in the past week. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Pandemic patterns show consumers rush out after each COVID wave, eager to splurge on flights, hotels, amusement parks and other services they've gone without. 

RELATED: What are the COVID-19 protocols for the Spectrum Center?

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.    

So where is everyone going? 

They're splurging on Disney vacations, private tours of Hawaii and cruises to Antarctica. Basically anything and everything at this point. 

But whether demand remains high depends solely on the course of the pandemic. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

Revenge travel is about to make a comeback