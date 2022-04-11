What is a supermajority?

You never know what voters will decide, but here are the likely outcomes experts are anticipating.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who controls the Halls of the General Assembly after the election?

Let's connect the dots.

You never know what voters will decide, but here are the likely outcomes experts are anticipating:

First, the political power dynamic remains the same in Raleigh. Republicans control the house and senate and a democrat is in the Governor's mansion.

The upside is it encourages compromise. Passing legislation requires at least some crossing of the aisle.

Another option is Republicans could get what's called a supermajority. That means they have enough members in both houses that they can override a governor's veto.

The upside of this, legislation will be easier to pass, but it'll be one-sided in Republicans' favor.

Experts aren't anticipating Democrats to gain a bunch of seats, but if they do, expect them to push for the protection of a woman's right to an abortion.

It's all on you on Nov. 8.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.