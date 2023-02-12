Deputies searching for missing 9-year-old from York County

Deputies said Mark has ADHD and autism and that if he is approached by a stranger he will likely run away.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County are asking the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Sunday.

The York County Sheriff's Office said Mark Rogin was last seen at Lake Wylie Christian Assemble, on 5766 Charlotte Highway at 11 a.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt & black pants.

MISSING: MARK ROGIN was last seen in front of Lake Wylie Christian Assembly 5766 Charlotte Hwy. 11 am Feb. 12th. Last seen wearing a red polo shirt & black pants. He's autistic & has ADHD. If he is approached by a stranger he will run away. If seen call 911 right away. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/agMCieTEPg — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 12, 2023

Deputies said Mark has ADHD and autism and that if he is approached by a stranger he will likely run away.

Mark is described as standing at four feet, ten inches, weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Mark Rogin, call 911 right away or the York County Sheriff's Office at (803) 628-3059.

